SWS Partners Buys New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SWS Partners bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $351.08. 150,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,051. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.57 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.92.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

