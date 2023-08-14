SWS Partners Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SWS Partners decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,805,051. The firm has a market cap of $276.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

