SWS Partners Lowers Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SWS Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up 1.1% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $850,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 130.3% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $216,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MPC traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,625. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $149.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

