SWS Partners Sells 1,559 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SWS Partners cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 85,644 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.0% during the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 27,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 12,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,794 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $46.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,502,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,778,955. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.