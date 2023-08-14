SWS Partners Sells 1,752 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SWS Partners lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $302.59. 7,224,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,367,445. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.