SWS Partners Sells 3,977 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

SWS Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,507.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 613,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,812. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.