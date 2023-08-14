SWS Partners Sells 3,977 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

SWS Partners lessened its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,507.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 613,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,812. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
