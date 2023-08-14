SWS Partners Sells 648 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SWS Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 669,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,601. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $268.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

