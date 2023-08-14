SWS Partners Sells 944 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SWS Partners reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $175.01. 972,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,182. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33. The company has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

