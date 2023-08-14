SWS Partners Takes Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LII. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.58. The company had a trading volume of 28,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.97 and a 52 week high of $382.40.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 390.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.