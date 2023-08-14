Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Swvl Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of SWVL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 42,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,055. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. Swvl has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Institutional Trading of Swvl

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Swvl stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) by 1,313.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,336 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.98% of Swvl worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Swvl Company Profile

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

