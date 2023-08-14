Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) PT Raised to $5.70 at Credit Suisse Group

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $5.50 to $5.70 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TBLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.77.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,017,666.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,833 shares of company stock worth $380,652 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 81.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 461,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 38.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 45.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 80,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 5.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

