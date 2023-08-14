Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $307,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.91. 1,513,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,675. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.82.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

