Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 225,058 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $48,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,410.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 3,100 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $62,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,040,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,810,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,681 in the last three months. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

