TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TaskUs from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TaskUs from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 191.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 277,600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 36.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 546,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 35,720 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 106.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 105,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares in the last quarter. 26.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
