TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TATT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.43. 1,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,300. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14 and a beta of 0.74. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $7.83.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies ( NASDAQ:TATT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.73%.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

