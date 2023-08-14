Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Taysha Gene Therapies Trading Up 130.2 %

TSHA stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 107,718,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,734.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,689 shares of company stock valued at $274,444. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 1,388,943 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 273,100 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

