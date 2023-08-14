TD Securities Increases Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target to C$83.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGGZF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of AGGZF remained flat at $39.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

