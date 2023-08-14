TD Securities Lowers Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target to C$5.50

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Aimia Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSE AIM traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,369. Aimia has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.56. The stock has a market cap of C$271.00 million, a PE ratio of 0.68, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.20). Aimia had a net margin of 69.66% and a return on equity of 80.14%. The firm had revenue of C$14.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aimia will post 0.0184679 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

