Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Up 75.0% in July

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

TETE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $12.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TETE. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

