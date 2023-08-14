Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO) Short Interest Update

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,400 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 454,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tempo Automation Price Performance

Shares of TMPO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 414,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Tempo Automation has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $15.15.

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempo Automation will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempo Automation by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempo Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempo Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells electronic products. The company produces printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for prototype and on-demand production markets; and turnkey PCBA services. It serves space, semiconductor, aviation and defense, and medical device, as well as industrials and e-commerce industries.

