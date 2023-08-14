Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.56

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Terra has a total market cap of $195.85 million and approximately $30.79 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000998 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002475 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001054 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 347,936,818 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

