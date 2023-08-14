Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $0.56

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Terra has a total market cap of $195.85 million and approximately $30.79 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008746 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002718 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000998 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001054 BTC.
About Terra
Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 347,936,818 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.