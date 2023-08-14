TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $11.27 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $153.18 million and $11.27 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00041987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,795,401,508 coins and its circulating supply is 9,789,996,102 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

