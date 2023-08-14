Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 47.0% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,134,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,567,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.57. The company had a trading volume of 64,489,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,190,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.33 and a 200 day moving average of $211.72. The company has a market cap of $757.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

