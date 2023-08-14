Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 197.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $242.65 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.