Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $238.56. 30,192,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,936,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.33 and its 200 day moving average is $211.72. The firm has a market cap of $757.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.