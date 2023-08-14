Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,361,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,029 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Tesla worth $489,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,200,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

TSLA stock traded down $4.56 on Monday, reaching $238.09. 82,890,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,321,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $755.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.33 and a 200-day moving average of $211.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

