Tether (USDT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20.12 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $83.32 billion and approximately $20.12 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001077 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About Tether
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,684,257,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,410,866,926 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
