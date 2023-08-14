Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS opened at $12.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Texas Community Bancshares alerts:

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TCBS

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.