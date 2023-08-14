Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.40. 1,988,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,196,757. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.69. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

