Texas Instruments (TXN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN):

7/26/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $180.00.

7/26/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $178.00 to $174.00.

7/26/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $205.00 to $215.00.

7/26/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $181.00.

7/26/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $185.00.

7/26/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $175.00.

7/25/2023 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $185.00.

7/19/2023 – Texas Instruments is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $173.00 to $182.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2023 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.48. 5,933,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

