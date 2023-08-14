Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $118.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.45.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,809 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $108.01 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $118.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

