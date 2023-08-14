TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,560,000.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$3,560,000.00.

TFI International Trading Up 0.4 %

TSE:TFII traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$178.87. 147,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,016. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$155.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$117.42 and a one year high of C$179.62.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TFII. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$160.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.