TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$3,560,000.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$3,560,000.00.
TSE:TFII traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$178.87. 147,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,016. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$155.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of C$117.42 and a one year high of C$179.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
