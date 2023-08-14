The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $131,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the third quarter worth $219,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 16.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

AES Stock Performance

AES Dividend Announcement

AES stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.92. 4,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,649. AES has a 12-month low of $74.36 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.7188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

