The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 75,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 6.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $80,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,507,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,915 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,557,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,940,000 after acquiring an additional 659,492 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,676,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,275,000 after purchasing an additional 303,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $588,957,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BNS traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 179,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,736. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.7851 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.