The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Position Increased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 117.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 103,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $291.70. 143,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.22 and its 200-day moving average is $274.24. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

View Our Latest Report on CI

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.