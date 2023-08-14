The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,915 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.54.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.91. 946,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $165.59 and a one year high of $284.45.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

