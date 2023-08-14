The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $347.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $336.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

