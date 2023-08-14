The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $223.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.28. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $211.49 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

