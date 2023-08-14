The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $32.77. 1,234,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.