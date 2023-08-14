The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Shares Acquired by Richelieu Gestion PLC

Richelieu Gestion PLC lifted its position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,811 shares during the period. Lion Electric makes up approximately 2.0% of Richelieu Gestion PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Richelieu Gestion PLC owned about 0.56% of Lion Electric worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,519 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 255,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

NYSE LEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $516.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.15. The Lion Electric Company has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEV has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $2.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.49.

About Lion Electric

(Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

