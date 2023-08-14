The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up approximately 4.8% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mosaic worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Mosaic Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of MOS traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,861. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

