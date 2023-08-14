The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. 6,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $49.11.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 810 ($10.35) to GBX 850 ($10.86) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGPYY

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.