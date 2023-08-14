The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
The Sage Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. 6,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $49.11.
The Sage Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2778 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGPYY
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Sage Group
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.