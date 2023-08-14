The Shyft Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

The Shyft Group has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $545.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Terri Pizzuto purchased 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $50,027.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,701. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela L. Kermisch purchased 3,239 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $50,010.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,297.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri Pizzuto acquired 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,027.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $244,701. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,885 shares of company stock valued at $149,304. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

