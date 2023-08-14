The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the July 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singing Machine stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Free Report) by 253.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.98% of Singing Machine worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

Singing Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MICS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,963. Singing Machine has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Singing Machine Company Profile

Singing Machine ( NASDAQ:MICS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter. Singing Machine had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.18%.

(Get Free Report)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.