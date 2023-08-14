The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after acquiring an additional 829,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,035,000 after acquiring an additional 81,662 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.20. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

