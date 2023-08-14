The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,748,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 105,811 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 3.5% of Newport Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Newport Trust Co owned approximately 0.70% of Walt Disney worth $1,276,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.44. 5,967,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,806,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

