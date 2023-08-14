Theta Fuel Reaches Market Cap of $248.26 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $248.26 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,244,462,710 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

