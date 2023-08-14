Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0396 on Top Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $247.10 million and $1.69 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00042043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,243,500,705 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

