Theta Network (THETA) Market Cap Reaches $748.14 Million

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Theta Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Theta Network coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002549 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Network has a market capitalization of $748.14 million and $14.10 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Theta Network Profile

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a next-generation blockchain infrastructure for media and entertainment industries. It has a dual token system consisting of THETA and TFUEL. THETA is the governance token used for staking and protocol governance, while TFUEL is the operational token used for on-chain operations. The supply of THETA is fixed at 1 billion, while TFUEL’s supply increases annually at a fixed percentage. Theta 3.0 introduced new crypto-economics for TFUEL, including the concept of staking and burning to maximize its utility. Theta Network’s infrastructure enables existing media platforms to reduce costs and generate incremental revenues.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

