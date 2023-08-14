Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.08.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $140.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

